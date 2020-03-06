Sheezan Mohammed gets INJURED on the sets of Nazar 2

MUMBAI: Being an actor is no cake walk. It takes a lot for the actors to get into a role and live the emotions of their character.

In the process of doing justice to the roles, actors often walk the extra mile to make their characters look more realistic and convincing. Some even get physically hurt.

Actors like Adnan Khan, Eisha Singh, Karan Jotwani are a few examples of the dedicated bunch of actors who do not allow their injuries or health to disturb the schedule of their daily soaps. The latest edition in this list is that of actor Sheezan Mohammed who is playing the lead role of Apurva in Star Plus’ Nazar 2.

The actor was recently unwell but continued to shoot. Now, the latest buzz is that the passionate actor got injured while shooting for the show.

Sheezan took to Instagram and shared a story of his injury.

Have a look at the same:

While we appreciate Sheezan’s dedication and passion for acting, we hope he takes care of himself while performing difficult scenes.

What are your views on Sheezan as Apurva in Nazar 2? Hit the comment section below.

