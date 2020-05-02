Sheezan Mohd and Falaq Naazz breaking the Ramadan fast give us major sibling goals

MUMBAI: The holy month of Ramadan has begun for the Muslims to observe fasting or keeping Rozas from April 24. The festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm depends on the lunar calendar and begins with the sighting of the moon. Muslims observe a month-long waterless fast from sunrise to sunset later which the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with great pomp and show. This year, the holy month, as well as the festival, will be celebrated amid the tension of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the world throughout. However, Television Celebrity Sheezan Mohd and Falaq Naaz the Siblings kept the spirits high and wished all there fans on the auspicious occasion.

Amid the lockdown, Sheezan's hands have also tried at cooking as the ‘Nazar 2’ actor tried making fritters up in his kitchen. The actor shared a video and captioned it saying, '' My Ifftari At Home! '', Sheezan also shared a cute picture with his sister Falaq Naazz while having Ifftari and captioned it, ''May Allah takes away all of your troubles and bless you with everything you desire, deserve, and wish for..''.

On the work front, Sheezan was earlier seen in shows like Prithvi Vallabh, Jodhaa Akbar, Chandra Nandini, Sil Sila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan and Tara from Satara. Gathbandhan actress Shruti Sharma has been paired opposite Sheezan in the show. Shruti plays the role of Palak in Nazar 2.