Sheezan Mohd flaunts sassy body in the midst of self-quarantine

MUMBAI: The current situation of the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to remain at home, which in turn will have a positive effect on the country as a whole in order to stop the spread of the pandemic. The Nazar 2 Actor, Sheezan Mohd however, is also famous for his workout sessions. Even during the time of self-quarantine, sheezan has made sure that his workout does not take a back seat.

Sheezan Mohd has made a name of himself in the industry with his acting skills. At a time when coronavirus has brought Television to a standstill, the actor is not giving up on his fitness routine and is sweating it out at home. This caption evidently highlights how the actor misses doing his regular workout and assuring his fans that "Better days are coming #Homeworkout #quarantine #will #always #remember #2020

Watch the Pictures for more details.

Sheezan Mohd, on his work front, is currently playing the part of an adult who is mentally 5 years old in Nazar 2. The series is doing very well, despite being aired in a late-night slot. The supernatural show stars Monalisa and Shruti Sharma, too.