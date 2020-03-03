News

Sheezan Mohd impresses us with his dedication

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: We often come across actors who get unwell due to the exerting demand of the show and continuously fulfilling it. Sheezan Mohd is one of the most diligent actors in the television industry and he believes in committing to the work above his health.

His schedule for Nazar 2 has been extremely hectic as they need to air their episodes the very next day post-shoot. Sheezan has been acing his character of Appu with his charming looks and bubbly personality. With such an over-occupied schedule for a demanding show, and an unsettling climate, Sheezan’s exertion invited sickness. He has been down with a high fever due to climate change, yet he is shooting continuously for Nazar 2. The dedication towards his work is par excellence.

Despite him being so unwell and weak, one cannot sense his discomfort in his performance. These are the ultimate qualities of a prolific actor and Sheezan is surely one of them.

Credits: India Forums

