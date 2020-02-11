Shefali Bagga is all praises for Asim

MUMBAI: Shefali who was one the contestants of the Bigg Boss house has come out and shown her support for Asim. There are many known celebrities who is supporting Asim, as the young lad has come a long way, from being nobody and making a name for himself.

Now a few episodes ago, we had seen how Siddarth Shukla has called Asim Nalla (Spineless) to which the actor was slammed by Asim fans, and now Shefali has also voiced her opinion on the same.

The actress left a message for Siddarth where she said that you are calling Asim Nalla, just remember he had played like a dark horse, and as proved himself in the game, and won’t be surprised if he will be the winner of the show.

There is no doubt that Asim is one of the strongest contestant in the house and he has definitely come a long way and as created a strong fan base not only in India but also overseas.

Check out the tweet below: