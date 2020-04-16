Shefali Bagga feels her apartment is no less than a Bigg Boss; shares an interesting video

MUMBAI: The 13th Bigg Boss season saw many well-known contestants this time who not only managed to play well but also won several hearts with their presence in the show.

One of them is a popular journalist and TV anchor Shefali Bagga. She made a wild-card entry in the show. Miss Bagga was considered as one of the strongest contestants who managed to survive in the house for a decent period of time. While Shefali has a successful career in journalism, after participating in Bigg Boss, she gained lots of popularity.

The ace anchor has garnered a huge fan following, especially on social media. She has been very active on her Instagram and is constantly posting videos and pictures from Bigg Boss 13 house and also from her personal and professional life.

And now, since the lockdown situation is going on, Shefali is getting all the Bigg Boss feels again. From staying inside a house for days to doing all the household chores by herself, Shefali feels that her apartment is no less than a Bigg Boss house.

The actress also shared a video on her Youtube channel where she is indulging in various activities from cooking to cleaning to playing games.

Well, not just Shefali but the entire nation must be having the same feeling.

