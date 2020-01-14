Shefali Bagga hopes that THIS Bigg Boss inmate wins the show; shares a lovely post

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13's journey is getting closer to the finale and the competition is increasing between the contestants. The ones who have survived in the house are leaving no stone unturned to defeat the fellow inmate. While the inmates who are evicted are divided into various opinions and extending their support to their favourite inmates.

One of them is Shefali Bagga who recently got eliminated from the house. The former journalist had re-entered the house as wild card contestant last month.

Shefali had a lot to say about many contestants and also blamed them for plotting against the wildcard entries. However, there is one such contestant whom Shefali shared a great bond and is extending support to her in every way. We are talking about Shehnaaz Gill.

Shefali is extremely fond of Shehnaaz and was all praises for the Punjabi girl. Bagga shared a beautiful picture of her posing with Sana and wished her good luck for the show. She also further mentioned in the caption hoping that Gill wins the show.

Take a look at Shefali's post:

When Shefali came out of the house, she was asked if Salman Khan was biased and that he is favouring Sidharth Shukla. However, Bagga had a totally different opinion and said that she doesn't feel the same.

What do you think about Sana and Shefali's friendship? Tell us in the comments.