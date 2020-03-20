Shefali Bagga reveals she is following Salman Khan's footsteps for THIS reason

MUMBAI: BB13 contestant Shefali Bagga is 'Shaadi' ready? Here's what she has to say

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss saw many well-known contestants who not only managed to play well but also win several accolades with their presence in the show.

One of them is a popular journalist and TV anchor Shefali Bagga who made a wild-card entry in Bigg Boss 13. She was considered as one of the strongest contenders in the show who managed to survive in the house for a decent time period. While Shefali has a successful career in journalism, however, after participating in Bigg Boss, she gained lots of popularity among the viewers.

The well-known anchor has garnered a huge fan following, especially on her Instagram handle. She has been very active on the popular photo-sharing app and is constantly posting videos and pictures from her personal and professional life.

And now, while the entire world is dealing with the deadly Corona Virus, everyone has started keeping themselves safe and secure by staying indoors. Shefali too is doing the same. However, she manages to keep her fans entertained with her latest posts.

And now, in her latest set of pictures, the actress was looking smoking hot as usual but it was her caption that grabbed our attention.

The diva reveals how her friends and relatives keep asking her about when she is getting married. Well, Shefali has got a brilliant answer and it has Salman Khan connection.

Take a look at Shefali's post:

Whoa! It seems Shefali too has no plans to settle down anytime soon.