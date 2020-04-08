News

Shefali Jariwala: Am not pregnant, just over-ate

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala's recent Instagram post created a buzz that she is pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, Shefali uploaded a picture with her beau, actor Parag Tyagi. In the image, Shefali looks bloated in her saree.

Seeing her post, several social media users asked her if she's ewapectin.

"Are you pregnant?," a user questioned.

Reacting to such comments, Shefali said that she had "overeaten".

Shefali was recently seen in the season 13 of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss". During he stint in the house, she grabbed a lot of headlines for her fights with the other housemates -- especially Asim Riaz.

Tags Shefali Jariwala actress dancer Colors Bigg Boss 13 Parag Tyagi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here