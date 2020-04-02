News

Shefali Jariwala dances to Asim Riaz’s tunes

02 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: A while ago, Shefali Jariwala claimed that Asim Riaz hit on her while inside the Bigg Boss house. The show first saw her sharing a warm relationship with Asim, but they soon turned foes. Shefali had accused Asim of hitting on her despite knowing she's married.

As everyone is quarantined nowadays, celebrities are making the most of their time. Shefali now made her TikTok debut with Asim's song Mere Angne Mein. The song is a massive hit with the audience.

Dedicating her debut video to the makers, Shefali captioned it, 'Finally my first TikTok... dedicated to @sapruandrao , their latest hit #mereanganemein , in true Kaanta Lagaa style…I am what I am because of u guys... love you.'

