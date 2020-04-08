News

Is Shefali Jariwala expecting her first baby? The actress responds...

Shefali Jariwala responded to pregnancy rumours.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Apr 2020 05:43 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants are still making headlines for various reasons.  Shefali Jariwala had an impressive journey on the show and was one of the most talked about contestants. Her friendship and then clash with Asim Riaz was a major point of discussion.

Well, recently, Shefali took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself with husband Parag Tyagi. As soon as the picture was uploaded on social media, fans started speculating if the actress is pregnant. Several messages from fans and well wishers started pouring in the comments section wherein a lot of people congratulated them for the pregnancy.

However, Shefali who is not pregnant, tried to clear the same by replying to the first few messages saying that she isn’t expecting a baby and she just over ate because of which the picture looks like she’s pregnant.

Have a look at the picture and comments:

In the past, even Parul Chauhan was speculated to be expecting because of the mushy picture, however, she too clarified on not expecting a baby.

What are your views on Shefali’s picture?

Shefali Jariwala Parag Tyagi Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Parul Chauhan

