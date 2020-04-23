Shefali Jariwala opens up on her quarantine routine and equation with Asim

MUMBAI: BB13 contestant Shefali Jariwala spoke to a media portal about her routine, equation with Asim Riaz, adoption, and more.

Talking about her routine, the actress shared, 'Initially I did not have a routine, I was sleeping at odd hours and was waking up at odd hours. I felt so directionless, that there was nothing to look forward to and I didn’t like the feeling. I read a lot so I read it somewhere that it is very important to have a routine, it kind of helps you with your mental health also. Now, I have a routine, I sleep only that much how I sleep normally because I figured out that once we get back to our normal lives, it will get very tough for us. So I sleep for 6-8 hours, I wake up and exercise, then I do some household chores, I take some me-time in the afternoon for a few hours, then I exercise again in the evening, then we have dinner and then we watch some TV.'

People are also comparing this quarantine life with being locked up inside the BB house. When asked about the same, Shefali said, 'Oh please, this quarantine is much better. We are at our own house with our family, we are connected to the outer world, we also have TV, phone and books, we could distract ourselves. In the Bigg Boss house we didn’t even have a watch to see the time. So that quarantine was horrible, this is much better. No one is going to get eliminated from here, that was very intense.'

On Asim, she said, 'As far as Asim is concerned, I don’t know. I am not really in touch with him at all. We do have a Bigg Boss group, where most of the contestants are there in the group but Asim is not on the group. Bhau is the admin of the group, he made the group,' she added.

Talking about her wish to adopt, she said, 'Yes, ever since I understood the concept of adoption, I wanted to do that. In our society, especially when you get married, people feel that you should have your own kid. There are so many children out there who are abandoned, people like us, if we can share our blessings with children then why not. So when I married Parag, I was not very sure because adoption is a very big decision. If I am married, my husband should also be on the same page, I cannot take the decision alone. It took him a little time to understand because even he was like we can adopt but we can also have a kid of our own. Then he agreed with me, then the parents and everything. We are all on the same page but the adoption process in our country is very difficult, there is a lot of paperwork and lots of waiting. I really want to adopt a baby girl.'

Credits: India Forums