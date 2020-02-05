Shefali Jariwala reunites with Hindustani Bhau

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Shefali and Hindustani Bhau.

Both Shefali and Hindustani Bhau had entered that the popular reality show during the midseason finale and shared a great equation in the house. In fact, both Shefali and Bhau had each other’s back and the audience did love their chemistry.

Bhau was evicted within a few weeks of his stay in the house, Shefali emerged as a strong player and was evicted two weeks ago.

Soon after the eviction, Shefali got a chance to catch up with Hindustani Bhau at an event and the Kaanta Laga girl was evidently excited about meeting her former the housemate who was a brotherly figure to her in the house.

She even shared a picture of herself posing with Bhau from the event and called the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant her family.

Check out the post below: