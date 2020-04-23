News

Shefali Jariwala reveals THIS BB13 contestant is not in their WhatsApp group

MUMBAI: It's been a long time since Bigg Boss 13 has ended with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner of the show. However, the contestants of the show are still in the news for various reasons.  

We all know a lot of contestants shared cold vibes with each other during the show and the same has continued even after the show.  

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's enmity took to the next level in the show. Also, they both were in the top two and Sid went on to win the trophy by defeating Asim.  

And now, we hear that Asim doesn't seem to be getting along well with the Bigg Boss inmates except Himanshi Khurana.  

Reportedly, Shefali Jariwala revealed that Asim Riaz is not in the Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ WhatsApp group. 

Hindustani Bhau is the admin of the group and it seems he is in no mood to make Asim a part of their group.  

Well, it seems Asim doesn't seem to be getting well with the Bigg Boss contestants post the show. 

