Shefali Jariwala reveals how she stays in touch with ex contestants of Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 of the show got over, but the contestants are still making headlines for various reasons.

It has been exactly two months now after Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu to us. The grand finale of BB 13 was held on 15 February 2020. While Sidharth Shukla took home the winner's trophy, Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up. The 'tedha' season was not only the most popular one but also the longest-running seasons ever. With some amazing contestants and fiery wild card entries at ideal intervals, BB 13 grabbed many eyeballs. It provided the perfect blend of all emotions. From fights to laughter to love, BB 13 had everything to make it a 'hit' show.

However, one thing that caught maximum attention was the constant fights that erupted in the house. With each new episode, viewers got to see some contestants getting at loggerhead with another. With so much anger and hatred between housemates, many thought that they will never be in touch with each other, barring some exceptions. However, much to everyone's surprise, the ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants are still connected. In a recent conversation with Times of India, Shefali Jariwala spilled some beans about the BB 13 inmates’ equation after the show.

The Kanta Laga girl also unveiled the secret of the BB 13 contestants stay connected now. She revealed that they have a BB 13 Whatsapp group! She said that she is in contact with everyone, and they also have made Bigg Boss 13 whatsapp group. Everyone keeps exchanging greetings and jokes with each other in the group. She stated that it is fun and it is good to stay in touch will all of them.

Credits: Times of India, Pinkvilla