Shefali Jariwala reveals how Sidharth Shukla feels about Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's pair became nationwide famous after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz openly confessed about her feelings for Sid and fans couldn't get enough of this cute couple.

Sid and Shehnaaz managed to grab maximum attention with their cute chemistry in the show.

The duo also did a music video titled Bhula Dunga recently and it became an instant hit among the viewers. Fans simply love to see them together and also fondly refer them as Sidnaaz.

And now, while Sid and Shehnaaz have clearly said that they are just good friends, one Bigg Boss 13 contestant has something to say about their relationship and how Sid feels about Shehnaaz.

We all know Shehnaaz is extremely innocent and bubbly in nature and there's a child-like quality in her which can melt anyone's heart.

Shefali has revealed that Sid does love Shehnaaz but as a child and for her innocence.

Well, these are Shefali's views and Sid would be an appropriate person to reveal about his feels for Shehnaaz.

