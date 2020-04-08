News

Shefali Jariwala reveals how Sidharth Shukla feels about Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala has to say THIS on Sidharth Shukla's feelings for Shehnaaz Gill.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
08 Apr 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's pair became nationwide famous after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz openly confessed about her feelings for Sid and fans couldn't get enough of this cute couple. 

Sid and Shehnaaz managed to grab maximum attention with their cute chemistry in the show.

The duo also did a music video titled Bhula Dunga recently and it became an instant hit among the viewers. Fans simply love to see them together and also fondly refer them as Sidnaaz. 

And now, while Sid and Shehnaaz have clearly said that they are just good friends, one Bigg Boss 13 contestant has something to say about their relationship and how Sid feels about Shehnaaz. 

We all know Shehnaaz is extremely innocent and bubbly in nature and there's a child-like quality in her which can melt anyone's heart. 

Shefali has revealed that Sid does love Shehnaaz but as a child and for her innocence.

Well, these are Shefali's views and Sid would be an appropriate person to reveal about his feels for Shehnaaz. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Shefali Jariwala Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Bhula Dunga SidNaaz TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here