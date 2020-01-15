Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi WARNS Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13 Family week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house.

In the previous episode, Asim Riaz became the first member of The BB Elite Club and has got the power to be saved from nominations for a week anytime in the season.

The upcoming episode will have contestant’s family visiting the house and meeting their loved ones after around four months. In the preview, Mahira Sharma’s mother, Shehnaaz Gill’s father and Arti Singh’s brother Krushna entered the house and gave their valuable advice to the contestants and spend quality time with their family member.

The latest update is that Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi will enter the house and will spend some romantic time with his wife. Later, he will speak to Asim regarding his equation with Shefali. He will tell him, “Agar bahar koi meri biwi ke saath aisa kare toh mai phaad k rakh du”. He will tell him that he is quite furious on him because if he got agitated if people spoke against Himanshi whom he knew merely for two weeks, it is natural for him to be upset on anybody who speaks against Shefali as she is his wife and they know each other since ten long years.

What are your views on Parag’s words? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.