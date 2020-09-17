Shefali Jariwala shares pics from her vacay

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala is presently vacationing in Dubai. The actress recently shared some pool time pictures with her nephew and niece.

Sporting swimwear, she is enjoying some quality time with her folks. Sharing the pics she wrote, “We are all #waterbabies! #swimmers #pooltime #pool #summertime #happyvibes #familytime #beattheheat #dubai #picoftheday #instalike.”

Take a look.

Also read Swastik Productions to bring a new show on Dangal TV?

In another set of pictures, Shefali can be seen wearing another swimsuit in purple colour. Have a look.

Also read Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to go through a timeslot change?

Credits: TOI