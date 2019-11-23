Shefali Jariwala tells Asim Riaz to confess his feelings for Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has time and again hinted at secretly liking Himanshi Khurana. He even openly flirts with her and has been warned by Himanshi to not so as her fiancé would not like it. However, Asim has not been able to get over his feelings for Himanshi Khurana.

Recently Asim and Himanshi were talking to each other, where Himanshi said that she like Asim like a friend and there were discussing their relationship.

During the same conversation Shefali a close friend of both comes and sleeps between them, Himanshi taunts Asim saying that when she did not speak to him too much earlier, he used to feel bad and now he has problems.

The Shefali gets up and tells Asim that why don’t you tell her that you love her,’. Asim tells her he can’t and then changes to I don’t.

Asim and Himanshi have become close friends and are often seen spending time with each other in the house. He even takes stand for her and supported her when she had a major fight Shehnaz in the same episode. He even fought with his close friend Sidharth Shukla during the captaincy task.