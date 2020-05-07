Shefali Jariwala wishes Vikas Gupta happiness forever on his birthday

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta doesn’t need any introduction. He not only became a household name post Bigg Boss 11 but also emerged as the mastermind of the popular reality show. In fact, he was seen adding a new twist to Bigg Boss 13 as well wherein he participated as a guest. And while he is known for his mind games, Vikas also made some good friends inside the Bigg Boss house like Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, and Madhurima Tuli.

So as he turns a year older today, Shefali shared a special post on Instagram. The Kaanta Laga girl posted pictures from her fun filled moments with Vikas from their stint on Bigg Boss 13. In the caption, Shefali wished Vikas happiness forever and expressed how much means to her.

'Happy birthday to the guy @lostboyjourney, who means so much to me! I wish that your smile would never ever leave your face! #happybirthday #birthdayboy #happiness #smile #instalove #friendsforever,' the actress wrote.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla