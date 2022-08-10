Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare

MUMBAI : Exam season is tense, not only for students but also parents. Families during exam time are a full-fledged unit, from teaching to revising, everyone is hands on when it comes to preparation. One such ‘reel life’ family is the Wagle family on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. They have often been the prime example of a family that learns together, is a family that stays together and continue to inspire their audience by their unique yet lovable ways of tackling everyday issues.

Shehaan Kapahi, who plays the role of Atharva Wagle, is a child actor who juggles work and studies seamlessly. With the ongoing exam season, Shehaan Kapahi opens up about how the cast and crew help him prepare during such a stressful time.

When asked about balancing work and studies, Shehaan said, “Acting is something I’ve always been passionate about. It is a privilege to be able to do what you love at such a young age and with such supportive people around you. Studying was non-negotiable to me when I started acting and even though balancing both is tough at times, it is imperative. Sumeet Sir (Rajesh Wagle) and Pariva Ma’am (Vandana Wagle) are very similar to my own parents in a lot of ways. They are always making me laugh, pulling my leg but also disciplining me when required. When exams are around the corner, they help me with revisions, have random pop quizzes and ensure I’m well versed with all my lessons.”

Talking about his message to the students who are going to be appearing for their exams soon, Sheehan added, “I wish everyone the best of luck. It is a busy time, but you will get through it. Take help where required and keep working hard! All the best!”