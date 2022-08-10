Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 16:19
cast helps him prepare

MUMBAI : Exam season is tense, not only for students but also parents. Families during exam time are a full-fledged unit, from teaching to revising, everyone is hands on when it comes to preparation. One such ‘reel life’ family is the Wagle family on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. They have often been the prime example of a family that learns together, is a family that stays together and continue to inspire their audience by their unique yet lovable ways of tackling everyday issues.

Shehaan Kapahi, who plays the role of Atharva Wagle, is a child actor who juggles work and studies seamlessly. With the ongoing exam season, Shehaan Kapahi opens up about how the cast and crew help him prepare during such a stressful time.

When asked about balancing work and studies, Shehaan said, “Acting is something I’ve always been passionate about. It is a privilege to be able to do what you love at such a young age and with such supportive people around you. Studying was non-negotiable to me when I started acting and even though balancing both is tough at times, it is imperative. Sumeet Sir (Rajesh Wagle) and Pariva Ma’am (Vandana Wagle) are very similar to my own parents in a lot of ways. They are always making me laugh, pulling my leg but also disciplining me when required. When exams are around the corner, they help me with revisions, have random pop quizzes and ensure I’m well versed with all my lessons.”  

Talking about his message to the students who are going to be appearing for their exams soon, Sheehan added, “I wish everyone the best of luck. It is a busy time, but you will get through it. Take help where required and keep working hard! All the best!”

 

 

 

SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey Sheehan Sumeet Sir Rajesh Wagle Vandana Wagle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 16:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Prerna makes a supreme sacrifice for Rishita and leaves the Pandya House
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Abhir are twinning and this amazes everyone
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare
MUMBAI : Exam season is tense, not only for students but also parents. Families during exam time are a full-fledged...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela: Rashmi takes Sayuri’s baby and emotionally blackmails her to not expose her
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
MUMBAI : Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of trying to use his power to...
Recent Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint

Latest Video

Related Stories
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan Rao Who Essays The Role Of Raunaq In Star Plus Show Chashni
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Samarth Juriel on Udaariyaan crossing 600 episodes: I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan
Samarth Juriel on Udaariyaan crossing 600 episodes: I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan
Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday
Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday
Reality TV Show Star Baseer Ali to Debut as an actor on Kundli Bhagya
Reality TV Show Star Baseer Ali to Debut as an actor on Kundli Bhagya
Naagin 6’s this actress gives us a glimpse of her kid’s 1st sports day, check it out
Naagin 6’s this actress gives us a glimpse of her kid’s 1st sports day, check it out