Shehbaaz Gill's latest video is sizzling!

MUMBAI: Apart from the nasty fights between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, the other thing that made Bigg Boss 13 a good watch was Shehnaaz Gill's antics. It sort of lightened the mood and the environment.

Interestingly, when Sana's brother Shehbaaz Gill entered the BB13 house as a connection to his sister Sana, we realised that he is a volcano of laughter. Just like Shehnaaz or should we say more than her, Shehbaaz stole the maximum limelight from other contestants.

The Punjabi star's brother even starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with his sister and there too, he caused a laughter riot with all the suitors inside the house. Now that both shows have ended, we recently spotted the guy with a mystery girl in one of his TikTok videos! No matter who that mystery girl is but after watching the video, we can definitely feel the heat. How? Well, the duo are seen grooving on Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Garmi song.

Have a look.

