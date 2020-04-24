News

Shehbaaz Gill's latest video is sizzling!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Apart from the nasty fights between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, the other thing that made Bigg Boss 13 a good watch was Shehnaaz Gill's antics. It sort of lightened the mood and the environment. 

Interestingly, when Sana's brother Shehbaaz Gill entered the BB13 house as a connection to his sister Sana, we realised that he is a volcano of laughter. Just like Shehnaaz or should we say more than her, Shehbaaz stole the maximum limelight from other contestants.

The Punjabi star's brother even starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with his sister and there too, he caused a laughter riot with all the suitors inside the house. Now that both shows have ended, we recently spotted the guy with a mystery girl in one of his TikTok videos! No matter who that mystery girl is but after watching the video, we can definitely feel the heat. How? Well, the duo are seen grooving on Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Garmi song.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

 

Tags Shehbaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Asim Riaz Paras Chhabra Rashami Desai Bigg Boss 13 TellyChakkar

