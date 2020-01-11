Shehnaaz and Paras' cold war begins

MUMBAI: BB13 is highly rated on the TRP charts and is loved by the audience. It is a house where different personalities come together to entertain viewers. Well, there is a lot of drama, violence, love affairs and triangles, and friendships in the house. #Parnaaz, that is, Paras and Shehnaaz, won many hearts from the beginning of the show.

Punjab ki Katrina aka Shehnaaz and Abara ka Dabra Paras Chhabra were trending on social media. Due to Mahira’s interference, Paras and Shehnaaz faced problems in their relationship.

Now, Shehnaaz and Paras had a heated argument that has broken fans' hearts.

Shehnaaz's jolly nature and Paras' playboy personality had the audience hookedm However, in the last episode, Shehnaaz burst out angrily over the unwashed utensils for which Paras reacted badly.

Well, fans are saying that they love their bond a lot and want to see them together.

Have a look.