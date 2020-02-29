News

Shehnaaz confesses love for Sidharth, says ‘Jag kya jaane dil ko mere Sid Ka Sid ka’

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 Feb 2020 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: It hardly been few days that Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu its viewers. Since the last season was a big hit and was followed rigorously by the ardent fans are now missing the show and its contestants.

Fans are keeping constant tabs on their social platforms to know about their whereabouts and what are they up to post their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s on-and-off relationship grabbed a lot of eyeballs in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Fans loved their cute nok-jhok and chemistry on the show and made them popular as ‘SidNaaz’.

Well, we don’t know their relationship status post Bigg Boss 13. However, Shehnaaz still seems to be smitten by Mr Shukla. The Punjabi singer Shehnaaz has dedicated a love song to Sidharth giving it a catchy caption ‘Jag kya jaane dil ko mere Sid Ka Sid ka’.

Take a look! 

Sidharth are you listening? 

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla SidNaaz TellyChakkar

