Shehnaaz gets another big break post-Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaz who is one the strongest contestant in the house and who is loved by one and all. Before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following, she is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone, and who is loved by all the contestants?

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz, but now there is a fall out in their relationship.

Today is Shehnaaz’s birthday and the actress is locked in the Bigg Boss house and outside all the good wishes and praises are pouring in.

Now on her birthday famous Punjabi singer Jaazy B has gifted the actress a song, as he said that once she is out he will sing a song along with her, and this would be one the big breaks Shehnaaz would get post her stint in Bigg Boss.

Well, all you Shehnaaz fans do have a reason to celebrate.

Check out the post below :