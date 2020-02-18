Shehnaaz gets emotional seeing Sidharth Shukla on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has ended and Shehnaaz ka swayamvar has begun in Colors’ all new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein Shehnaaz Kaur Gill will find her suitable groom. One of the most talked about bonds in Bigg Boss 13 was that shared by Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The fans lovingly call them #SidNaaz

In the upcoming episodes, Shehnaaz will receive a pleasant surprise as Sidharth Shukla will arrive on the show. Shehnaaz will be blind-folded and when she will remove her blind fold, she will find Sidharth standing in front of her. She will be evidently surprised and will hug him. Sidharth will tell the audience that Shehnaaz is a gem of a person and he will always be there with her even in the midnight whenever she will need him.

Shehnaaz will be left emotional and in tears. Later, Sidharth will also announce that he will help Shehnaaz find the right person with the help of a “Jhelo meter” which will determine if the guy can or cannot tolerate Shehnaaz.

