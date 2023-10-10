From Shehnaaz Gill being hospitalized to Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebrations: Here’s a weekly roundup of all the happenings in the TV industry!

MUMBAI :Every day, our scribes strive to bring the latest information to our readers. While the many news keeps our readers updated on the day to day happenings of the entertainment industry, we bring to you a weekly round-up of news highlights which are important in case, you missed checking on because of a busy work schedule.

Also Read:Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Take a look:

Shehnaaz Gill and Jasmin Bhasin hospitalized

Shehnaaz has been hospitalized in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital because of food poisoning. Jasmin, is also hospitalized because of the same reason. She took to social media to share the news.

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebration on KBC

Big B will turn 81 on October 11 and on this occasion the makers have hosted a grand celebration which was showcased in the promo where Amitabh was spotted getting emotional.

Samar dies in Anupamaa

Samar’s death has brought a huge rift in Anupamaa and Anuj’s relationship as Anuj has been held accountable for Samar’s demise.

Abhimanyu’s death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As the show is heading towards a generation leap, reports are floating around that Abhimanyu will meet with an accident and die. Apparently, Abhir will also die and this has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Elvish Yadav’s ex-girlfriend and Jad Hadid’s girlfriend in Bigg Boss 17

Reports suggest that Jad’s girlfriend Firoz Khan, also known as Khanzaadi will be seen in the show. Along with that Elvish’s ex-girlfriend Kirti Mehra will be seen on the show too.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:LOL! Amitabh Bachchan can’t stop laughing when a contestant’s wife calls him “Sautan”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT space.



