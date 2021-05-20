Shehnaaz Gill blossoms after a fan says,'Sid and you look good together'; Watch Video 

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla won many hearts with their cute antics in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz and Sidharth starred together in music videos. They are also seen supporting each other's projects. Fans of the duo often make them trend on social media. Speaking of that, Shehnaaz Gill recently went live on Instagram and interacted with her fans. The actress answered some interesting questions.

During the live session, Shehnaaz Gill started blushing and smiling when a fan said 'Sid and you both look good together'. Later she can be heard saying, 'Thank you.' Furthermore, when a fan asked her to do a movie together with Shukla, Shehnaaz replied, 'kisi director ko acha lagega toh karega woh movie.' She further asked fans to support Sidharth Shukla's upcoming web series 'Broken but Beautiful 3.'



Recently, Shehnaaz shared her view on the trailer. The actress and singer said that loved it and showered praises on the actor. She wrote, 'Hey @sidharth_shukla I justtt watched the trailer of #BrokenButBeautiful3 Kullu you just killed it. My kullu as Agasthya Rao kya baat h kya baaat h sahi h.' She revealed a special nickname for the actor which is Kullu.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla recently came together for a new project. They joined the LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse challenge with Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera. Though they were indifferent teams, fans of the duo were happy to see them.

Credits: Spotboye