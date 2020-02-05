News

Shehnaaz Gill clears her stand on the relationship she shares with Asim and Rashami

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 09:10 AM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz is one of the most strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and is loved by one ad all.  The Punjabi singer as become a household name and is very close in lifting the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Now during the press meet in the house the journalist asked her that when she fights with Siddarth she immediately goes to Rashami and Asim so are they an option to her, to which Sana said that no they are not, as when Siddarth gets angry he takes a lot of time to become alright as he sulks for too long.

And she can’t be alone for a very long time so she goes and spends some time with Rashami and Asim and she sits with people who she is comfortable with and where her heart is and she hasn’t made relationship for the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Sana as always got the tag of a flipper but seems like she doesn’t agree to it as she feels that her relationship is from the heart.

 

