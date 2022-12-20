Shehnaaz Gill covers face with hoodies and mask, netizens say, “plz take care…”

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was recently in Delhi to walk the ramp for stylist Ken Ferns. The former Bigg Boss contestant is now back in Mumbai and was seen at the airport keeping a low profile. What really grabbed everyone’s attention was that Shehnaaz almost covered her full face with a mask, cap and her hoodie.

Shehnaaz who is normally quite interactive and courteous to the media for pictures was not very keen on taking pics this time and fans suspect the talk show host of ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’ might not be keeping well.

As always her ardent fans were worried for her. One fan wrote, “Amazing baby.....I think you are not well...plz take care.” Another commented, “Preventive measure is the best way #shehnaazgill you take care dear.”

Take a look at her pic;

Shehnaaz walked the ramp for friend and stylist Ken Ferns and did an impromptu Gidda that amazed her fans and the spectators.

Apart from this, Shehnaaz was also recently spotted at celebrity managers Heena Lad and Kaushal Joshi's wedding, where she was seen dancing her heart out.

Credit- TOI