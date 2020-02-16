News

Shehnaaz Gill EVICTED; Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

16 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: The four and a half month Bigg Boss 13 have finally come to an end.

The grand finale is grand in all senses.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show. Paras opted for the prize money. Arti’s mother picked her up from the Bigg Boss 13 house as she ended her journey on the fifth position. Rashami was eliminated by a task by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. She was the third runner up. Salman Khan announced Shehnaaz Gill’s eviction and declared her as the 2nd runner up.

Now, the battle is between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The LIVE votings have begun. Who do you think will lift the trophy? Hit the comment section below.

