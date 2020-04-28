Shehnaaz Gill feels she is in love; any guesses who?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill's career has been on a roll ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress has won hearts with her stellar performance in the show and has been bagging some exciting offers ever since then.

Shehnaaz first bagged another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge soon after Bigg Boss 13, then she appeared in a music video with Sidharth Shukla which was titled Bhula Dunga.

The Punjab Ki Katrina has taken social media by storm. Fans can't stop adoring Shehnaaz and whatever she does, instantly goes viral.

We all know how Shehnaaz has posted several Tik Tok videos on her Instagram. The actress is one drama queen and all her videos are simply entertaining.

And now, the latest video of Shehnaaz is doing the rounds where she is talking about falling in love with someone. Well, if you are wondering it's Sidharth Shukla, then you are wrong.

Take a look at the video:

Shehnaaz is seen in her kitchen and talking about a rat who is roaming in her house. She reveals that they both hide seeing each other. Shehnaaz reveals that she might be in love with the rat. LOL! Isn't that hilarious?

Well, Shehnaaz Gill's love life has been constantly under limelight for her linkup with Sidharth Shukla since Bigg Boss 13 days.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.