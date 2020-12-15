Shehnaaz Gill has got her BIGGEST ADMIRER and we totally agree

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill gained nationwide popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. The actress and singer who was quite famous in the Punjabi film industry have now gained popularity in the Hindi TV and film industry as well.

The Punjab Ki Katrina's career saw a huge rise post-Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz went on to bag multiple music videos and many other interesting projects. Interestingly, all of her projects were a huge hit among the fans.

Shehnaaz is unstoppable ever since then. A single post on Instagram leaves her trending on social media.

We all know internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently made a rap video on Shehnaaz's video based on one of her fights in Bigg Boss 13 house. The Rasode Mein Kaun Tha star got a great response. Shehnaaz too couldn't stop praising Yashraj for it.

And now, another social media sensation Ronit Ashra who is known for imitating Bollywood actresses from their interviews. His Instagram is filled with several videos that have been viewed by many B'town stars too.

And now, it seems Ronit is extremely fond of Shehnaaz and mimicked her in the most hilarious way.

Take a look:

Ronit also mentioned in the caption that he can watch the whole season of Bigg Boss with just Shehnaaz being in it.

Well, we are sure Shehnaaz must be pleasantly surprised to see Ronit's video.

