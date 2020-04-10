Shehnaaz Gill has to say THIS about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been constantly in the news ever since they have participated in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was the major topic of discussion with Shehnaaz confessing her love for Sid on the national television.

Both Sid and Shehnaaz had their share of fights in the show but still remained together till the end.

In fact, after Bigg Boss 13, Sid and Shehnaaz are still in touch and are great friends. They also did a music video Bhula Dunga which became a huge hit.

Well, fans still don't know what's brewing between these two.

But now Shehnaaz has to say something about her relationship with Sid. The actress said that Sid is very protective of her. Shehnaaz revealed that nowadays relationships don't last long but she will try to be best friends with him.

Sana went on to say that she loves everything about Sid and she loves him very much. Also, Sid will always be a special person in her life.

