Shehnaaz Gill OMG! Shehnaaz Gill’s fans left heartbroken and she finally breaks silence on her marriage

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

Recently in her interviews the actress spoke about her views on marriage where she said that, currently she only wants to focus on her career and mint and earn a lot of money so that she is independent and doesn’t have to depend on someone.

She also said that marriage is something she doesn’t believe in and is not thinking about as her career is important and she wants to make her huge name in entertainment.

The fans are left heartbroken hearing this from Shehnaaz, but they know that her career too is important.

Well, there is no doubt that today Shehnaaz is a huge name in the television industry and she has a crazy fan following and it's commendable to see with so much hard work and dedication she has achieved so far.

