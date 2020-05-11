Shehnaaz Gill opens her YouTube channel!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become a sensation not only on Television and Bollywood but a favourite among the netizens too!

The lady had the masses in awe of her cute and adorable antics and her bubbly nature in Bigg Boss 13 and of course, her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was lauded. Well, after the show, we already know that there was a craze where the two actors were shipped with the name #SidNaaz. Looking at the craze and popularity, there was a music video churned out titled Bhula Dunga which received a great response.

And now, Shehnaaz who is entertaining her fans with her fun videos in the midst of the lockdown has opened her own YouTube channel.

She made the announcement on her Instagram handle, take a look!

Also, take a look at this first video that she uploaded on her YouTube channel!

