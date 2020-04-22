Shehnaaz Gill OPENS UP on why she could not win Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity escalated post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She has not won the show, but made a strong place in the hearts of audience. And now, the singer-actress has expressed that she would have grabbed the second position had she not done Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

It may be recalled that at some point in the game, there was a strong buzz that Shehnaaz would lift the title. There were a good number of people who were rooting for her. Suddenly something fizzled out, especially towards the end. Reacting to it, Shehnaaz told SpotboyE.com, “When I saw the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I felt that I looked disinterested.”

“I feel that I would have had better chances to win Bigg Boss 13 if I hadn't participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I would have definitely ended up second on Bigg Boss 13,” she added.

She further mentioned, “I think I lost a lot of people when I signed MSK, who would've voted for me otherwise. Hence, I shouldn't have done that show.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com