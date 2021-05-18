Shehnaaz Gill praises Siddarth Shukla’s new digital trailer, reveals her special name for him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television, and Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered loved because of the content the contestants gave to the show.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and then quickly patch up.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

Viewers miss watching them together even now, though the two have been seen in two music videos, which have done extremely well on YouTube.

Siddarth Shukla will make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful, and the trailer was released just two days ago. The series will stream on 29 May 2021.

Shehnaaz recently tweeted about the trailer and said that she loved the trailer. She said that her Kullu was fabulous and she is excited to see her Kullu as Agastya Rao.

Well, finally Shehnaaz revealed the special name that she calls Siddarth, which is “Kullu,” and fans can’t get enough of it.

