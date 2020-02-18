Shehnaaz Gill promises her fans that she will marry Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz was one of the most strong contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and she emerged as the 3rd runner of the show. She was one of the few contestants who not only entertained the audience but also the housemates.

Now post the finale, Shehnaaz will be seen on a new show called as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she will be finding a groom for herself, but the Punjabi singer as confirmed that she won’t be getting married on the show and she is doing this for fun.

Now post the shoot of her new show, Shehnaaz went live on Instagram, and when her fans asked her to marry Siddarth the young Punjabi singer told her fans to first tell Sid to marry her and then she will definitely marry him.

She promises her fans that she will marry Siddarth only and Sidnaaz will be alive forever.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz is in love with Siddarth and the fans can feel it, and no wonder they still want to see more of Sidnaaz as they miss seeing their chemistry and fun.

Check out the video below to see how Shehnaaz promised her fans that she will only marry Siddarth.