Shehnaaz Gill return to social media post Sidharth Shukla’s demise; says “Tu mera hai aur…”

MUMBAI : The fans of Sidharth are still getting over from his demise. Sidharth met Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. The duo made headlines for their closeness in the BB13 house and remained good friends even after the show.

Sidharth passed away in September. He was 40. Shehnaaz, who was seen crying inconsolably at Sidharth Shukla's funeral, has kept a low profile since the tragic demise. However, Sidharth still remains to be an integral part of her being. Recently, she announced that she will be paying a heartfelt tribute to him via her song Tu Yaheen Hai.

Shehnaaz took up to her Instagram profile and wrote, “Tu mera hai aur ……………………@sidharth_shukla #Sidharthshukla."

Meanwhile, a song featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill called Habit was released recently. The song shot before Sidharth Shukla's death also came as a tribute from Shehnaaz to Sidharth.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in the movie called Honsla Rakh. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. It released in theatres and managed to make great box office business.