Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans b ut also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her antics. Shehnaaz who recently started her own talk show Desi Vibe with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube had Bhuvan Bam on her show and surprisingly said that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage at the moment. She said, “Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg others for money in future.”

Shehnaaz added, “Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe. Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

