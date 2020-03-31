Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz SLAMES Devoleena, says, “Kuch haters bhi zaroori hai.”

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently received a lot of hate messages from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. It so happened that Devoleena did a LIVE chat with bestie Rashami, in which she expressed her views on SidNaaz’s Bhula Dunga. Devoleena said that she loved Sidharth in the song, however, she found Shehnaaz a little young in front of him. Devoleena further added that it would have been great if Rashami would have been a part of the song instead. This did not go down well with the SidNaaz fans and they started trolling and targeting her. Well, Devoleena did not take the trolling and gave the fans some sassy replies.

Now, Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz has reacted to the entire controversy. In a recent LIVE, fans asked Shahbaaz to react on the fiasco. Initially, he asked fans to ignore what others are saying and focus on their favorites. He further said, “Kuch haters bhi zaroori hai. Saarey pyaar karege toh mazza nahi aayega, ek aadha hater toh hona hi chahiye.”

