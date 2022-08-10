Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz reacts to Asim Riaz’s accusation of Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13 unfairly

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched reality shows on TV. Every season has something new with its new contestants that bring in a new flavor to the show that is mostly embroiled in controversy more often than not. Now there is another controversy that erupted from season 13 and its contestant Asim Riaz who was one of the popular contestants and the first runner-up on the show has made some shocking revelations against its makers.

Asim Riaz was known for his chemistry with Himanshi Khurana and was a strong contestant and many were shocked when he didn’t win. The trophy was ultimately picked up by the late Sidharth Shukla who passed away in September 2021. During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Asim stated how the makers of Bigg Boss were biased towards him, and accused them of not letting him win. He said, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

Now it seems Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz who was also close to Sidhartha Shukla seems to have taken a dig at Asim for his statement against Bigg Boss 13 being rigged. He wrote on twitter without naming anyone, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai”

Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) February 26, 2023

A fan of Sid commented, “Spitting facts? Lol..Live voting was done just to get voot app installs from TV viewers. It had nothing to do with Asim or anyone. Sidharth was the clear winner in online voting as well as in live voting. He should blame the channel for only one reason that he had to lose twice.”

Another one wrote, “Clear as Real One & Only #SidharthShukla”

One of Asim’s fans wrote, “NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ. He exposed Bigg boss very bluntly.”

Many others felt that it was very insensitive of Asim to mention Sidharth winning unfairly since the actor is no more.

