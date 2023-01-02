Shehnaaz Gill’s famous line, “Tauda Kutta Kutta, Sadaa Kutta Tommy” from Bigg Boss is a dialogue from a Punjabi movie says actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, her fans say, “Credit goes to her!”

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans b ut also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.



Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her antics. Her very famous line of “Tauda Kutta Kutta, Sadaa Kutta Tommy”, which she used in Bigg Boss 13 has now come into focus.



Popular Punjabi actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi has claimed that the line was used in his Punjabi film “Carry On Jatt’, which he wrote. In a viral video Gurpreet is heard saying, “There are films I have written myself but when someone asks me to say a dialogue suddenly, then I fail to recall any. There are many one-liners that become popular. There’s one said by Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss that became very famous. But the film came out in 2013. It was in Carry on Jatta, and I had told this to Gippy Grewal, ‘Sada Kutta Kutta, Tuhada Kutta Tommy’”

Sana’s fans are upset that the Punjabi actor is trying to say that Shehnaaz Gill is taking credit for the dialogue. One fan wrote, “Punjabi industry never supported her, and never will. Rakho credit ,hume kya Puri duniya ko pata kiska dialogue hai”

Another fan wrote, “If she didn’t say it, most of us wouldn’t have known anything about it & the movie in question. She never claimed it was her invention. But only becos of her most of us now know something about the Punjabi entertainment industry. We didn’t know about it before. Credit goes to her” While another fan commented, “All respect to ghuggi ji. We never saw the 2013 film which he mentioned but yeh dialogue I’ve been hearing since as long as I can remember. And now it’s famous because how she said it and than how YM made a song on it and nowadays I’m seeing it printed on tshirts as well.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and later in Nikkhil Advani’s next with Vaani Kapoor.

