Shehnaaz Gill’s fans slam Sona Mohapatra for her nasty remarks against the former Bigg Boss contestant, ask everyone to block her

MUMBAI : Singer Sona Mohapatra is known to voice her opinions when it matters the most. The singer who has been against Bigg Boss after the makers chose to bring in #Metoo accused Sajid Khan as a contestant and has now slammed actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid.

Recently Shehnaaz was lauded at an event for pausing during the Azaan and Sona has reacted to it. Sona who has sung songs like bekhauff, Rupaiya and many more in Bollywood has slammed Shehnaaz that she does everything for attention.

In a tweet Sona wrote, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have now lashed out at the singer for taking a dig at the former Bigg Boss contestant and questioning her talent. Shehnaaz meanwhile has decided to keep her dignified silence on the matter and keep away from negativity.

Sona had also lashed Shehnaaz in a cryptic post talking about sucking up to powerful men of Bollywood and getting work for survival. Although Sona didn’t name anyone, Shehnaaz’s fans thought they were targeting her. They are now even campaigning to block her.

Check out the posts below;

The block button is useful. Please use it. Middle finger to the idi*t



EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/sQXnIae1u6 — ℰᎽℰЅ (@itz_myEyes) February 28, 2023

Be like our idol

Our girl never wastes her energy on losers

EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGiLL pic.twitter.com/Ztp5Q9Uhpj — Rani K (fan account) (@Shehnaaz_Love10) February 28, 2023

You focus on you work and take care. You are born to fly.

EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/LijnGB6PZa — Debika1 (Fan Account) (@debika1_ray) February 28, 2023

