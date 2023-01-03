Shehnaaz Gill’s fans slam Sona Mohapatra for her nasty remarks against the former Bigg Boss contestant, ask everyone to block her

Sona who has sung songs like bekhauff, Rupaiya and many more in Bollywood has slammed Shehnaaz that she does everything for attention.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:42
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI : Singer Sona Mohapatra is known to voice her opinions when it matters the most. The singer who has been against Bigg Boss after the makers chose to bring in #Metoo accused Sajid Khan as a contestant and has now slammed actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”

Recently Shehnaaz was lauded at an event for pausing during the Azaan and Sona has reacted to it. Sona who has sung songs like bekhauff, Rupaiya and many more in Bollywood has slammed Shehnaaz that she does everything for attention.
In a tweet Sona wrote, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have now lashed out at the singer for taking a dig at the former Bigg Boss contestant and questioning her talent. Shehnaaz meanwhile has decided to keep her dignified silence on the matter and keep away from negativity.  

Sona had also lashed Shehnaaz in a cryptic post talking about sucking up to powerful men of Bollywood and getting work for survival. Although Sona didn’t name anyone, Shehnaaz’s fans thought they were targeting her. They are now even campaigning to block her.

Check out the posts below;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read- Shehnaaz Gill on her new chat show, “Dreams do come true…..”


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- TOI

 

Sona Mohapatra Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss Salman Khan Sidharth Shukla Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Sajid Khan MC Stan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'
MUMBAI :Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for 'Highway', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Kick', 'Sultan', among others, will be...
From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about...
Sandhya Mridul plays Emperor Jahangir's mother Jodha Bai in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'
MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sandhya Mridul, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Saathiya', 'Page 3', and was...
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli's RRR is making India proud around the globe. It has won awards at Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood...
Divya Agarwal shares an Adorable picture with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Karan Kundrra; reveals her bond with him
MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most loved couples and dated for a long time before going their...
Recent Stories
Randeep attends real-life Inspector
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Prince
From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister
Tere Ishq Mein Ghaya
Divya Agarwal shares an Adorable picture with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Karan Kundrra; reveals her bond with him
rv
Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it
Baalveer season 3
Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3
ADITYA RANVIJAY SINGH
Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3
Tehseen Poonawala
Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla and wife Monicka Vadera become parents to baby boy, share pictures