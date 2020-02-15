Shehnaaz Gill’s father doesn’t want his daughter to become the next Rakhi Sawant claims KRK

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently in its finale week. The show had an extremely successful run and the credit of the same goes to the stellar line-up of celebrities as contestants that worked immensely in favour of the show.

While the contestants played an extremely interesting game inside the house, the social media was abuzz with celebrities supporting their favourites and demeaning the counterparts. KRK has been quite active on Twitter with his views on Bigg Boss 13.

He recently tweeted about a few shocking revelations. He claimed that Shehnaaz’s father is not happy with her swayamvar on Colors. He said that Shehnaaz’s father doesn’t want her to become the next Rakhi Sawant.

He also wrote that Shehnaaz’s father said that Sidharth is the fixed winner of the show and that Shehnaaz was used by the makers.

Have a look at the tweet:

What are your views on KRK’s tweet? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.