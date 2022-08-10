Shehnaaz Gill’s Gesture of Pausing her Singing for Azaan in Presence of Aaditya Thackeray is winning hearts on the Internet! Watch the Video!

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Since then, her fame has only gotten bigger and bigger. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

She made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal. She also starred in Honsla Rakh which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress also runs her own chat show called ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

She has also been a part of many many music videos, which always go viral.

While Shehnaaz is always in the news for new projects and even her appearances go viral, recently netizens are in complete awe of her and her respect for religion which was naturally at display at an event.

So, Shehnaaz was receiving an award at a function that was running late, and during an acceptance speech, when she was asked to sing a few lines and, the holy Azaan started playing nearby, Shehnaaz out of respect, stopped her singing immediately and the people on the stage followed suit. This gesture of hers has won the hearts of the fans instantly, and their point is that Shehnaaz isn’t doing anything for publicity, she is just a person with a pure heart and we agree. Take a look at the video here:

Recently , Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her antics. Shehnaaz who recently started her own talk show Desi Vibe with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube had Bhuvan Bam on her show and surprisingly said that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage at the moment. She said, “Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I on’t have to beg others for money in future.”

Shehnaaz added, “Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe. Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

