Shehnaaz Gill’s Gesture of Pausing her Singing for Azaan in Presence of Aaditya Thackeray is winning hearts on the Internet! Watch the Video!

While Shehnaaz is always in the news for new projects and even her appearances go viral, recently netizens are in complete awe of her and her respect for religion which was naturally on display at an event.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 15:16
Shehnaaz Gill’s Gesture of Pausing Singing for Azaan in Presence of AadityaThackeray is winning hearts on the Internet! Watch th

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Since then, her fame has only gotten bigger and bigger. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”

She made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal. She also starred in Honsla Rakh which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress also runs her own chat show called ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

She has also been a part of many many music videos, which always go viral.

While Shehnaaz is always in the news for new projects and even her appearances go viral, recently netizens are in complete awe of her and her respect for religion which was naturally at display at an event.

So, Shehnaaz was receiving an award at a function that was running late, and during an acceptance speech, when she was asked to sing a few lines and, the holy Azaan started playing nearby, Shehnaaz out of respect, stopped her singing immediately and the people on the stage followed suit.  This gesture of hers has won the hearts of the fans instantly, and their point is that Shehnaaz isn’t doing anything for publicity, she is just a person with a pure heart and we agree. Take a look at the video here:

 

 

Shehnaaz Gill bags her next project with Nikkhil Advani, in a woman centric film 1

Recently , Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her antics. Shehnaaz who recently started her own talk show Desi Vibe with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube had Bhuvan Bam on her show and surprisingly said that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage at the moment. She said, “Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I on’t have to beg others for money in future.”

Shehnaaz added, “Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe. Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill bags her next project with Nikkhil Advani, in a woman centric film

 

Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan Salmaan Khan Honsla Rakh Moonrise Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss Shehnaaz MC Stan latest entertainment news What’s Trending Viral Video
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Is Tassnim Nerurkar leaving the show? This is what the fans have to say about the news, check it out
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba Actor Nilofar Gesawat roped in for Anees Barudewala’s Dhaak!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Prithvi Vazir roped in for Anees Barudwale’s next ‘Dhaak’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing the latest updates to you from the world of...
Exclusive! Jabariya Jodi’s Ruslaan Mumtaz roped in for Anees Barudwale’s Dhaak
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Here’s all you need to know about ‘Chashni’ actress Amandeep Sidhu
MUMBAI Amandeep Sidhu is a prominent actor on the rise. She has received a lot of love for her many popular roles. She...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba Actor Nilofar Gesawat roped in for Anees Barudewala’s Dhaak!
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba Actor Nilofar Gesawat roped in for Anees Barudewala’s Dhaak!

Latest Video

Related Stories
MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui talk about their bond at a recent event; reveal some upcoming projects
MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui talk about their bond at a recent event; reveal some upcoming projects
Before Entering Bigg Boss 16, This is what the what Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Archana Guatam and more were seen in! Check out how th
Before Entering Bigg Boss 16, This is what Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and more were seen in! Check out how Bigg Boss 16 has changed their Lives!
Uorfi Javed reveals her harrowing experience when a cab driver ran off with her luggage in Delhi
Uorfi Javed reveals her harrowing experience when a cab driver ran off with her luggage in Delhi
From MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik, meet these Instagram millionaires of Bigg Boss 16
From MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik, meet these Instagram millionaires of Bigg Boss 16
Exclusive! “Honestly, I am saddened by the situation”, Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about the impact of trolls and
Exclusive! “Honestly, I am saddened by the situation”, Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about the impact of trolls and how she deals with them
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq