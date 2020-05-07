Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother hospitalised

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is now one of the most-loved television celebrities. She became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Even her brother Shehbaz and father Santokh Singh Sukh are always under media scrutiny. Anything they post on social media makes it to the headlines.

Shehnaaz's father recently took to Instagram and informed all her fans that his mother and the actress's paternal grandmother has been hospitalised. Sharing the picture from the hospital, her father captioned it, 'My mother, hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do (My mother is in the hospital due to some Liver problem. Hope she gets well soon)'.

Soon after his post, his followers started sending good wishes and get well soon messages in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was seen in a new song titled Bhula Dunga opposite Siddharth Shukla. During BB, Sana has expressed her love for Shukla time and again, but Sid has always maintained that they are very good friends.

Have a look at her father's post.

Credits: SpotboyE