Is Shehnaaz Gill’s RIPPED denims her lucky mascot? The actress is seen flaunting it quite often...

Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

The model-singer has been known to be called as Punjabi Ki Katrina since the TV reality show and has a massive fan following where the fans showed a lot of love, support and care for the actress.

As we all know, Shehnaaz is from Punjab and is stuck in Mumbai during the National lockdown. The actress is apparently staying in a hotel in Mumbai. She is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained even in lockdown. Shehnaaz frequently posts cute yet funny videos on social media platforms.

Well, one detail that we came across is common in almost all her recent posts and that is her torn denim jeans. Shehnaaz is seen flaunting (and sometimes hiding the same) a torn denim sky-blue coloured jean in almost all her posts. Though her tops keep on changing, her jeans get repeated often.

Have a look at the pics:

Well it makes us wonder if that particular jeans are her lucky mascot or has tons of them and is setting a trend of her own although, celebrities not repeating their outfits is a cliche and afterall, just like us, it is only natural that one wouldn't throw away their outfit once worn.

Well, all said and done, her videos and posts are delightful.

