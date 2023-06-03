Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in her latest photoshoot, netizens say “jacket toh seedha pehen leti”

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has shared a glimpse of her stunning photoshoot where she is seen in a shimmery jacket and denim shorts.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 14:30
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans but also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill signs a South movie with a big director and actor

Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her antics. Shehnaaz who recently started her own talk show Desi Vibe with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube. 

Shehnaaz has a huge fan following and they love to see her posts and videos. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has shared a glimpse of her stunning photoshoot where she is seen in a shimmery jacket and denim shorts. While her fans cheered her with comments like “Superb”, “fabulous” and “Dimond shines irrespective of Light and Dark #shehnaazgill”, there are some who have trolled her for her outfit choice. 

One fan wrote, “Ulta blezar pehn leti hu koi new trend he samajhkr boht likes milenge” Another one wrote, “jacket toh seedha pehen leti”

Also Read-  From Shehnaaz Gill to Hina Khan, check them out in stunning puff-sleeves

Check out the post below;

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss Salman Khan Sidharth Shukla Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Sajid Khan MC Stan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya’s feelings for Anuj are exposed, the family raises questions on Anuj too
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Pihu and Angad seem happy together, Brinda sees this
MUMBAI :T Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya is exposed by Kavya, Vanraj takes the opportunity to belittle Anuj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in her latest photoshoot, netizens say “jacket toh seedha pehen leti”
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her...
Exclusive! Tanisha’s plan to get closer to Ayaan flops with Ayaan’s this move, Siddharth worried
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Must read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence on his marriage controversy, here is what the actor have shared

Latest Video

Related Stories
Main Hoon Aparajita’s Manav Gohil beats Mumbai’s traffic jam by taking the metro!
Main Hoon Aparajita’s Manav Gohil beats Mumbai’s traffic jam by taking the metro!
Shehzada
As Marjeena agrees to marry the Shehzada, is this the end of Ali’s love story?
Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam meets with an accident on the set of Udaariyaan
Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam meets with an accident on the set of Udaariyaan
Awesome! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan attends the Birthday bash of Vaibhavi Kapoor, Meet some of her close friends
Awesome! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan attends the Birthday bash of Vaibhavi Kapoor, Meet some of her close friends
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi talks about his experience of Holi, says “I have like a million good memories attached to this fest
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi talks about his experience of Holi, says “I have like a million good memories attached to this festival”
Rupali Ganguly
Super! ‘Blessed and Humbled’ says Rupali Ganguly as she meets Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar