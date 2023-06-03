Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in her latest photoshoot, netizens say “jacket toh seedha pehen leti”

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans but also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her antics. Shehnaaz who recently started her own talk show Desi Vibe with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube.

Shehnaaz has a huge fan following and they love to see her posts and videos. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has shared a glimpse of her stunning photoshoot where she is seen in a shimmery jacket and denim shorts. While her fans cheered her with comments like “Superb”, “fabulous” and “Dimond shines irrespective of Light and Dark #shehnaazgill”, there are some who have trolled her for her outfit choice.

One fan wrote, “Ulta blezar pehn leti hu koi new trend he samajhkr boht likes milenge” Another one wrote, “jacket toh seedha pehen leti”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

